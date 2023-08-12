Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race Festival at Lakeshore

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Races Festival is here, and it's the perfect festival to showcase a variety of Chinese culture and traditions on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The festival has captivating performances, including traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. Attendees can also engage in hands-on activities like creating opera masks and lanterns, participating in traditional games, and learning the Chinese language and writing.

