Milwaukee DPW: 2,000+ citations, dozens of tows during snow emergency

More than 2,000 people were ticketed and dozens were towed for violations related to the City of Milwaukee snow emergency Feb. 4 overnight into Feb. 5, a DPW representative said.

According to the DPW, approximately 2,200 citations were issued and at least 74 vehicles were towed. The city said for the Feb. 4-5 snow emergency was stronger overall compared to previous events.

The vehicles that were towed, the DPW representative said, had been snowbound and had not moved for multiple days.

The Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office said Friday morning that it responded to 25 weather-related service calls on Thursday. Nine were property damage-related crashes, one crash with injuries and 15 disabled vehicles.

