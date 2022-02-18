Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee double shooting; Shots fired from vehicle, 2 men wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects after a double shooting on the city's northwest side left two people wounded on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.

Officials say around 3 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired several shots at another occupied vehicle on W. Appleton Avenue just north of Burleigh. The shots struck two men.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Milwaukee boulevards vandalized, flower bed irrigation systems stolen
article

Milwaukee boulevards vandalized, flower bed irrigation systems stolen

The Department of Public Works says close to a hundred irrigation systems within the boulevards have been stolen, vandalized or tampered with since the end of 2021.

DoorDash driver shot at, West Bend man charged
article

DoorDash driver shot at, West Bend man charged

A West Bend man is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a delivery driver on Wednesday night.

Riverside Theater renovation, redesigned green room Riverside Theater renovation, redesigned green room

Bands and artists making a stop to perform at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater will get to experience a redesigned green room.