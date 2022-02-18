Milwaukee double shooting; Shots fired from vehicle, 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects after a double shooting on the city's northwest side left two people wounded on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.

Officials say around 3 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired several shots at another occupied vehicle on W. Appleton Avenue just north of Burleigh. The shots struck two men.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.