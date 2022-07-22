Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead near Fond du Lac and Congress
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, July 22 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Congress Street. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.
A 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of their injuries.
The circumstance leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.