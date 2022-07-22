Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead near Fond du Lac and Congress

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead near Fond du Lac and Congress

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident in which two persons died near Fond du Lac and Congress.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, July 22 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Congress Street. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. 

A 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of their injuries. 

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead near Fond du Lac and Congress

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App