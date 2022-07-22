Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday, July 22 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Congress Street. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.

A 37-year-old Wauwatosa man and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of their injuries.

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead near Fond du Lac and Congress

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.