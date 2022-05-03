Milwaukee detective shooting, Keasean Ellis-Brown arrest on camera

New bodycam video shows the moments police arrested a man wanted in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee detective.

Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, is accused of shooting and wounding Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz in January at Shake Shack in the Third Ward.

Wilkiewicz was off-duty at the time.

This arrest happened at a home near 9th and Chambers in March, ending a months-long manhunt.

Ellis-Brown has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond as he awaits trial.