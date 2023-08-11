Milwaukee day care closed, baby left inside alone

article

A 1-year-old child was left at day care alone near Fond du Lac and Melvina on Friday, Aug. 11.

A parent went to pick up their child from daycare around 12:30 a.m. and found it was closed. Police said It was later determined that the child was located unsupervised inside the closed day care.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police said the child was not injured, and they are investigating.