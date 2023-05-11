Milwaukee crash, Teutonia and Villard, 2 dead, plea deal expected

Prosecutors say Kayden Foster, 17, of Milwaukee killed two people in a crash in November 2022 near Teutonia and Villard. He's expected to reach a plea deal in the case on Friday, May 12, and the victims' families said they can't heal until there's justice in the case.

Erin Crooms' sister opened up about what the last seven months have been like without him, all because of a crash caused by someone prosecutors say shouldn't have been driving.

"I'm still trying to adjust to everything because he was the baby," said Ericka Crooms.

Inside her Milwaukee apartment, photos and memories are all Ericka Crooms has left of her brother, Erin.

"He was over here every day," said Ericka Crooms. "I'm used to seeing him, talking to him, him just texting, the regular stuff, but it's hard. I'm trying to adapt to the new life without him."

On Nov. 7, 2022, the 20-year-old was riding as a passenger with his girlfriend, Nakayla Evans, 22, when prosecutors say an SUV slammed into their car near Teutonia and Villard. Crooms and Evans died on scene. Police say surveillance showed the driver of the SUV ran away.

"And then, instead of staying or trying to help, he flees," said Arthur Thexton, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

Milwaukee police arrested then-16-year-old Foster a few days later. The criminal complaint says Foster didn't have a driver's license.

Police determined the SUV he crashed was stolen and used data from the vehicle to show he was driving 69 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit is 35.

"You can think it's fun for now, but it could be the simplest mistake that could cost you your freedom and your life and someone else's," said Ericka Crooms. "It's not fair."

Crooms hopes the courts will hold him accountable for the losses felt by two families since that November night.

"He can still talk to his mom and family," said Crooms. "They can still come and see him from time to time. Us? We don't get that. We don't get a second chance at that."