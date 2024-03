article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash occurred in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 5.

The crash happened at Sherman and Villard shortly after 4 p.m.

Fire officials confirmed the victims were transported. There is no word on the cause of the crash or their conditions.

FOX6 News had a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated.