Milwaukee couple 'swatted' 6 times in 2 years, 'unbelievably frustrating'

Imagine being at home when the police bang on your door with guns in their hands all because someone else made a false 911 call. A Milwaukee couple said it's happened to them not once or even twice but six times in the last two years.

They're extremely frustrated, saying this all stems from cyberstalking.

Patrick Tomlinson is a science fiction author based in Milwaukee. He has tweeted some strong political views and has been critical of those on the right, but he thinks a tweet from 2018 has unleashed people who are terrorizing his life and swatting his home. He said it's unbelievably frustrating and offensive.

For the last few years, Tomlinson and Niki Robinson haven't been able to live a normal life.

"It never stops," said Tomlinson. "This is all these people are."

Their lives have been terrorized by strangers from the internet.

"Back in September of 2018, I tweeted I never personally found Norm MacDonald to be funny," said Tomlinson.

For the last two years, people have made false 911 calls, drawing Milwaukee police to their east side home.

"We got a very angry banging at the door," said Tomlinson.

It started in May 2020 and escalated in summer 2022, with four incidents in two and a half months.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s a way to try and trick the police into being your executioners," said Tomlinson.

The most recent swatting incident happened Saturday evening, Oct. 1.

"It was at least like, four guns and the ballistic shield pointed at me," said Robinson.

Robinson was home alone at the time.

"I was coming down the stairs going, ‘It’s OK, it's OK, it's OK,'" said Robinson.

Police have always left without anyone being injured, but they worry it won't always be that way.

The couple is not only frustrated with the people doing this but the police responding, putting a sign on their front door with the number of days since the last swatting incident.

"You don’t have to keep doing the bidding of the people whose stated goal is to kill us," said Tomlinson. "You don’t have to."

Statement from Milwaukee police

"The Milwaukee Police Department takes the safety of all our community members very seriously. Swatting is unacceptable, illegal and potentially very dangerous behavior, as it can lead to a very dynamic situation, placing both the residents involved and our officers at risk. Out of an abundance of caution, MPD has a duty to respond to calls for service in order to ensure that no one is in danger and that the necessary precautions are taken into consideration during these incidents. As it relates to recent allegations of swatting, Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App. MPD remains committed to working with our community to help build sustainable healthy neighborhoods, free of crime and maintained by positive relationships."