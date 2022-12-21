Milwaukee County snow emergency Friday, facilities to close

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday declared a snow emergency for Friday, Dec. 23.

Several facilities – including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Vel Phillips Detention Center – will be closed due to the snow emergency. "Essential" departments and positions will continue to operate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A winter storm warning takes effect Thursday morning. Snow, high winds and low temperatures are expected. Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to call 211 for warming center information.

Also on Thursday morning, the release said, a decision may be made to extend the snow emergency declaration.

A complete list county services and facilities impacted by the declaration is available online.