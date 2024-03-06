Milwaukee County sergeant stabbed multiple times: report

Court documents released Wednesday, March 6 reveal more about an attack on a Milwaukee County Jail correctional sergeant that happened Tuesday, March 5.

That correctional sergeant was stabbed at least four times and has a punctured lung.

The motive is unclear, but court filings say the male suspect was lying in wait early Tuesday morning and the man has a history of mental illness. He filed a prisoner civil rights lawsuit against Milwaukee County and others last month, including the sergeant.

Milwaukee police officers and an evidence technician were at 9th and State Tuesday, marking, photographing and collecting evidence where a sheriff's sergeant was stabbed hours earlier.

Milwaukee County Jail

"We are outraged by the attack on one of our own, who was just trying to come into work and serve the citizens of Milwaukee County," said Daniel Hughes, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office.

Now, court documents are providing more insight as to what happened Tuesday, and about the 41-year-old suspect.

The stabbing was caught on video.

A Milwaukee police detective notes that multiple people walked past the man without incident, but around 5:30 a.m., the 51-year-old sergeant walked out of the parking garage and saw the former inmate. That’s when the sergeant said the man attacked him without saying a word.

The sergeant was stabbed in his shoulder, back, neck and chest.

He ran to the nearby criminal justice facility and got help.

Later that morning, police arrested the 41-year-old suspect at his apartment near 8th and Galena, less than a mile away.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to be okay.

"We believe it was intentionally done, and I’ll leave it at that," Hughes said.

FOX6 News is not naming the subject, as he has not been charged.

Court records say the man has a history of mental illness and he was released from the jail in early February.

He was found guilty, but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in January of this year to battery and disorderly conduct. Those charges stemmed from getting into a fight with correctional officers while in the jail.