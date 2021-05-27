Hiring now: Summer seasonal workers wanted

As restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry struggle to find enough staff, the landscape for seasonal workers remains in flux, too.

Hiring is well underway to employ workers for parks, beaches and summer activities. Some businesses have already drafted their seasonal staff, while others are still calling for applicants.

"Now it’s just kind of getting up to building that core of staff, and hopefully it will pay dividends down the road," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks executive director.

Balance is being restored in Milwaukee County parks as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

"We are able to do a lot of things we weren’t able to do last year with COVID," Smith said. "But we are still looking for staff."

Milwaukee County Parks

A new season marks new life for a park system that fell quiet over the last year. Cool Waters is the district's first aquatic center to reopen since 2019. Three more pools should open by mid-June, but staffing parks, trails, beaches and beer gardens hasn't been easy.

"We’re about 50% of what we need for our seasonal staff. We can have up to 900 seasonal workers," said Smith.

Smith said the shortage contributed to the cancelation of the 2021 lakefront fireworks display.

"We just knew that it takes a whole lot of staff – full time and seasonal staff from all around the county, and it just wasn’t going to happen," Smith said.

Cool Waters Aquatic Park, West Allis

Still, there is time to snag a front-row seat at what is going on.

"It could be just a summer job, or it could be a career path too," said Smith.

For Michael Fischer, his career is also spent enjoying the outdoors.

"Last summer, surprisingly, it was bonkers…We did our biggest numbers yet," said Fischer, who owns Brew City Kayak.

Brew City Kayak

Fischer is gearing up for another busy summer, feeling good about his roster having just filled his last open position.

"We do have a lot of people who come back every year because it is really a fun job," Fischer said.

A spokesman with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's office told FOX6 News they will announce information on the city's EARN & LEAN program next week. Launched in 2007, the program connects area youth with meaningful job experiences.

And mark your calendars for June 5; the Wisconsin State Fair will host a job fair. Visit wistatefair.com/wsfp/event/state-fair-job-fair for information.