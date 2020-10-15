Milwaukee County officials offer an update on COVID-19, flu shots

Milwaukee County and local municipal officials offered an update Thursday, Oct. 15 on information and developments related to the COVID-19 public health crisis and emergency response efforts -- along with flu testing and flu shots in Milwaukee County.

Taking part in Thursday's briefing are: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Dr. Ben Weston, associate professor, Medical College of Wisconsin, director of medical services, Office of Emergency Management and Interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson.

The state opened a field hospital at State Fair Park Wednesday to handle an overflow of patients from hospitals, which treated a record-high 1,017 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. That broke the previous day's record of 950 patients.

The state also broke records on Tuesday for daily new confirmed cases and deaths.

To date, more than 158,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,536 have died in Wisconsin since the pandemic started.