Milwaukee burglary suspects sought; stole property from church

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 3 near Howard and Clement. It happened at approximately 4:43 p.m

Suspect #1 is described as a white male wearing sunglasses, a black knit hat, a black Raiders jacket, black pants with logo on left leg, black and white shoes and had a black backpack.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male wearing a black knit hat, a dark Nike jacket, black pants and tan boots.

The suspects gained entry to the closed church and stole property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.