Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side.

The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property.

Police described all three suspects as males 15-18 years old, one of whom had "orangish curly hair." They were all wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.