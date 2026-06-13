Milwaukee police: Boy found near 33rd and Juneau, guardians located

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for the parents or guardians of a boy. The boy was found alone near 33rd and Juneau on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7234.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police said the parents or guardians of a boy, who was found alone on Saturday, have been found. The original notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the parents or guardians of a boy who was found alone on Saturday morning, June 13.

What we know:

Police said the boy was found near 33rd and Juneau just before 11:45 a.m. The boy is described as 2–3 years old, 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7234.

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