Milwaukee air quality alert; 'very unhealthy' category

The city of Milwaukee and surrounding areas are currently under a air quality advisory due to the presence of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The advisory is set to last through midday Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently in the purple "very unhealthy" category, which means all members of the public may experience health effects – including coughing, wheezing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes.

Wildfire smoke blankets Milwaukee

Those with existing medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and COPD are at a higher risk and should take precautions seriously.

To stay safe during this time, everyone in the Milwaukee area should:

Avoid all outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible

Close your windows and doors

Implement high-efficiency air filters indoors, if available

Wear an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially those with existing medical conditions

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors, especially older adults and pregnant people, to ensure their safety

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wildfire smoke blankets Milwaukee

Wildfire smoke blankets Milwaukee

Additional updates are available at AirNow.gov and guidance can be accessed in the Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution.

Cancelations due to air quality:

Chill on the Hill has been canceled Tuesday, June 27, due to dangerously poor air quality.

"They issued the following statement: We collaborated with our weather experts and medical professionals and feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, stagehands, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. We will welcome the MSO back to the stage in 2024."