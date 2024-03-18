Milwaukee aggravated battery, 14th and National

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an aggravated battery incident that occurred on Saturday, March 16.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. near 14th and National.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The identification of the victim is pending.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.