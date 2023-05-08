Milwaukee 18-year-old missing since Dec. 30; police ask for help

article

Milwaukee police are asking the public for its help in the search for 18-year-old Luna Torres, who went missing on Dec. 30, 2022.

Torres was last seen near 38th and Sheridan in Milwaukee.

Torres is described as a female, Hispanic, 5' tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, white t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on Torres’ whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222.