Meteorite found in Kenosha County; 'A natural treasure'

Meteorites typically burn up before breaking through Earth’s atmosphere, but some do make it through – with one of them landing in southeast Wisconsin.

Austin Bagwell has loved studying rocks for most of his life.

"This is something I really like," said Bagwell.

His unique hobby began at an early age, with a meaning that goes below the surface.

"As a kid, I got into picking up rocks and studying them," said Bagwell. "My dad, he was a really bad alcoholic. The police were looking for my dad my whole childhood, so we kind of moved a lot. I didn’t go to school or anything like that as a kid, so I just picked up rocks. That was my thing to do."

He turned his love for rocks into a business – calling it Wisconsin Gems – discovering all kinds of stones, rocks and fossils.

His most recent find was a real meteorite.

"This is the biggest one I've found, and this is one of the most unique because of the makeup," said Bagwell. "It’s a C chondrite which is a carbonaceous chondrite which only makes up only 2% of meteorites."

With the help of a sonar machine, he and his team were able to find it in Kenosha County.

"He gave us an area of about 50 feet by 500 feet, and we spent a week looking for it and we finally found it," said Bagwell.

Officially tested and certified by professional geologists, this big space rock is now the centerpiece of his ever-growing collection.

"It's like, a real treasure left on Earth. It’s a natural treasure. It's something that’s not man-made and, to me, that’s the best thing in the world to collect something that’s one of a kind," said Bagwell.