Mental health app privacy concerns

The past year was unlike any other, filled with stress, anxiety, and sadness for millions of us.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that many people are downloading mental health apps for support.

But as Consumer Reports found, sharing deeply personal, sensitive information on some virtual platforms might not be as private as you think.

Mental health apps are becoming increasingly popular and offer a range of options, from guided meditations to appointments with a licensed therapist.

But mental health apps aren’t always covered by the same medical privacy laws—like HIPAA—that protect the information you share with a doctor in person. And even when HIPAA rules do apply, they may not cover all the data an app collects.

What companies tell you about what they do with your data is often pretty vague and confusing, and it’s usually buried in privacy policies where it can be hard to find.

Consumer Reports looked at several popular apps and found that many of them send information to third parties, such as Facebook and Google.

This kind of data is often used for advertising or other business research.

And while it’s a common practice, it may not be something you expect from apps that deal with mental health.

Consumer Reports didn’t see these apps sharing details about a person’s condition or what they’re telling therapists.

But they may be letting other companies know you’re using a mental health app.

Consumer Reports says you should know if and where your data is being shared.

If you’re using a mental health app, be sure it’s clear about who will be administering your care.

It’s worth seeking out licensed mental health professionals, and there are plenty of services that will connect you with them.

Consumer Reports says there are other ways to receive mental health care or teletherapy besides using a mental health app.

Click HERE for that information.

And if you or someone you know needs life-saving help immediately, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or message the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

