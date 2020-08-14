Menomonee Falls police seek suspect who stole 2 generators from Neu’s Building Center

article

Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying and locating a man who stole two Honda generators from Neu’s Building Center on July 20.

Police say the suspect, described as a white male, purchased the generators using a credit card and then canceled the transaction with the credit card company afterward.

If you can identify the subject in the photo or the vehicle used please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, reference case # 20-025164.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.