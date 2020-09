article

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to the scene of a homicide Thursday morning, Sept. 17 near 48th Street and Nash Street.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m.

The medical examiner said a man was killed at this location, and this marks the 145th homicide of the year.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

FOX6 News has reached out to police for more details on what may have led to this.