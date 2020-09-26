Medical examiner called to Hadley and Buffum; 2 shot, police say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a scene near in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Milwaukee police told FOX6 News that two people were shot near Hadley Street and Buffum Street.
The medical examiner's office said one person has died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
