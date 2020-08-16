Medical examiner: 1 dead in fire at Lake Shore Tower Apartments in Cudahy

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News one person has died in a fire at the Lake Shore Tower Apartments on S. Lake Drive in Cudahy on Sunday morning, Aug. 16.

The fire was clearly seen from one of the upper floors on the south side of the building.

A witness told FOX6 News the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire at Lake Shore Tower Apartments, Cudahy (Credit: Bryan Bruno)

