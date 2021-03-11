MCTS reveals builder of 1st battery-electric buses for county

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Thursday, March 11 that it has awarded a contract to the vendor who will build Milwaukee County’s first battery-electric buses.

Nova Bus, a leading North American transportation manufacturer that’s part of the Volvo Group, will produce up to 15 all-electric LFSe+ buses for MCTS, according to a press release.

The first 11 state-of-the-art vehicles will run exclusively on the upcoming East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line; four additional vehicles will be used along regular routes.

The new clean-air vehicles have several features that strengthen the accessibility and improve the experience of riders with disabilities:

Riders who use mobility devices (or any rider, regardless of their ability) can enter the bus through the front or back door thanks to wider aisles and level boarding via new BRT platforms.

Each bus is equipped with an industry-leading QUANTUM Self-Securement system, allowing passengers who use mobility devices to secure themselves independently, in addition to traditional driver-operated securement equipment.

Because battery-electric buses are nearly silent when operating at low speeds, exterior and interior chimes will sound when the vehicle slows to under three miles per hour to ensure that passengers who are blind or low vision know the bus is approaching a stop.

The battery-electric buses can operate up to 247 miles on a single charge. To help ensure optimum performance during winter months, diesel-powered heaters will keep the passenger compartment at appropriate temperatures. Batteries will be recharged at MCTS’s maintenance garages and at a designated charging station along the BRT route.

"Alternative fuel buses represent the future of public transportation," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "We’re excited to transition towards greener, more sustainable, and more efficient transit for our community. Innovative technologies like this help in our mission to advance racial equity and enhance the quality of life through great public service."

Several key components of the buses will be built and assembled locally at businesses in Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Greendale, Pewaukee, Elkhart Lake, and Manitowoc.