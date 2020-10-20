MCSO: Report of shots fired on NB I-43 on the high rise bridge
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots fired on northbound I-43 over the high rise bridge.
At this time, all northbound lanes over the bridge are closed. Traffic is being diverted at Becher/Mitchell streets -- and drivers can re-enter the freeway at Wisconsin Avenue.
FOX6 News will update this post when more information is available.