MCSO: Report of shots fired on NB I-43 on the high rise bridge

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots fired on northbound I-43 over the high rise bridge.

At this time, all northbound lanes over the bridge are closed. Traffic is being diverted at Becher/Mitchell streets -- and drivers can re-enter the freeway at Wisconsin Avenue.

