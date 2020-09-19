MCSO: 1 arrested after shots fired on I-894 near Oklahoma

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Sept. 19 responded to a shots fired report on I-894 near Oklahoma Avenue.

Authorities said the shooting, which closed southbound traffic, involved a suspect in a red vehicle who fired a single shot in the air and continued driving, according to a witness.

The suspect, who was driving a red vehicle, has been arrested and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail on potential charges including second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, sheriff's officials said.

All lanes of southbound I-894 in the area were closed for roughly 30 minutes.

The Greenfield and Hales Corners Police Departments assisted in arresting the suspect and a passenger, who has been released.