Mayor Barrett tours a Milwaukee zip code vaccination site

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett tours a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that targets zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic.

In an effort to increase access to vaccines, particularly in areas of the city with low vaccination rates, the Milwaukee Health Department is hosting a number of community vaccination clinics.

People from priority zip codes can come to North Division High School located at 1011 W. Center Street or South Division High School located at 1515 W. Lapham Blvd. where vaccinations will be given Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointment required.

Those priority zip codes are: