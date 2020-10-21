Mayor Barrett to announce launch of new website featuring voter tracker

Mayor Tom Barrett and Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg will announce Wednesday, Oct. 21 the launch of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission’s new website: milwaukee.gov/414votes.

A key highlight of the website is the voter tracker, which provides users with a daily update on absentee ballot returns, early voting numbers, and registered voters.

More than 75,000 people in Wisconsin cast ballots on the first day of early in-person voting, the state elections commission reported. Early in-person voting will be an option through Nov. 1 in the state.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android