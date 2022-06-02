Masters Gallery Foods expansion; Evers announces state investment

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, June 2 the state of Wisconsin is supporting a major expansion of Masters Gallery Foods with up to $1.5 million in performance-based state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The company is investing $60 million into expanding their cheese packaging and distribution facility in Oostburg with plans to create 105 new jobs.



"Nobody knows dairy like Wisconsin, and I’m proud of our work and investments to ensure this industry continues to succeed and thrive for years to come," said Gov. Evers. "This investment today not only supports the growth of Masters Gallery Foods but new opportunities for good-paying, family-supporting jobs in the greater region."



Coinciding with the state’s celebration of June Dairy Month, Gov. Evers made the announcement during a visit to the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

According to a press release, last year, Masters Gallery began work on a 110,000-square-foot addition to its Oostburg facility. The project doubles the size of the current production area as well as adds storage and warehouse space.

The company is spending about $23 million in construction costs, as well as about $37 million on equipment. The expansion is set to create 105 new jobs paying more than $23 an hour on average.