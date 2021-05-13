Masks at Milwaukee, Waukesha businesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks inside in most places. While the updated CDC guidance gives us a welcome glimpse at getting back to normal, some restaurants, shop and gym owners are proceeding with caution.

At SPIRE Fitness, the owner said in addition to abiding by city rules, safety precautions have been so well-received by guests, they're keeping things as is.

"We’ve worked really super hard to get to this point," said Hubie Krawczyk, owner of Spire Fitness.

In Milwaukee's Third Ward, the boutique fitness studio owner isn't sprinting toward ditching masks just yet.

"It’s just for the safety of all of our members, and that’s the most important part of this," said Krawczyk.

Despite new CDC guidance, Krawczyk said he will continue to follow local orders.

"The city of Milwaukee is basically our go-to," Krawczyk.

With stringent cleaning and COVID safety measures, he said guests have gained confidence in their business and won't risk losing that now.

"I really believe that if we, all the sudden we didn’t do that, that would hurt us more than help us," said Krawczyk.

In Waukesha County, where masks haven't been mandated since the end of March, Brisco County Wood Grill customers are still to wear them unless seated at their table.

"The community helped us get through it," said Dionisios Tsioutsiopoulos.

Now, Tsioutsiopoulos said in keeping with CDC recommendations, that measure will become relaxed for fully vaccinated individuals, though that will be based on the honor system.

"We want to go back to that sense of normalcy," said Tsioutsiopoulos. "We hope people are being honest and true."

While employees will stay masked for the time being, he said there's room to pivot just like they've been doing for the last year.

"This is so new to everybody, so we’re going to have to see how it goes," he said.

Adjusting is really what so many of these businesses have gotten good at. At Spire, they introduced a limited number of socially distanced outdoor classes in the fall where masks were not required. They plan to start those up again in June.