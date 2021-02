article

A 20-year-old driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated following a rollover crash at the Marquette Interchange on Saturday, Feb. 20.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. There was an infant and another passenger in the car.

No injuries were reported.

