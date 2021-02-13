Expand / Collapse search

Man killed while helping apparent drunken driver in ditch

Published 
Associated Press

THREE LAKES, Wis. - A Three Lakes man was killed by an apparent drunken driver after he was run over when he stopped to help pull the driver out of a ditch, authorities said Saturday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says authorities got a call about 9:30 p.m. Friday about a pedestrian who had been backed over by a truck on Highway X in the town of Three Lakes. An initial investigation showed the truck was heading northbound on the highway when it went into the southbound ditch.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was trying to help pull the truck out when he was hit as the truck exited the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the truck was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office for possible charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle after license revocation, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

The investigation is ongoing.

