Man accused of stealing nearly $1K in fragrances

Police are investigating a retail theft that happened at the Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty Friday, Feb. 11 around 2 p.m.

One subject exited the store with $931.00 of fragrances without attempting payment.

Man accused of stealing near $1K in fragrances

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a dark blue or black winter jacket, a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front, blue jeans, and a black baseball-style hat.



Any information or similar incidents with this suspect please contact MFPD Officer Hildenbrand, (262) 532-8700 referencing MFPD case number 22-004284.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App store or Google Play.

