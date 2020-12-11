Make holiday dinner in an air fryer

For Thanksgiving, did you end up with a giant turkey for a small crowd?

Well, for the next holiday dinner, which is right around the corner, you can embrace a smaller, easier holiday meal courtesy of your air fryer!

You can’t cram a whole bird in the basket, but a 4- or 5-pound turkey breast or ham will fit.

Just make sure it sits below the edge of the basket.

Place an oiled and seasoned turkey breast in your preheated air fryer skin-side down for 25 minutes, and then turn it over to finish and brown.

Consumer Reports tests found that those pop-up plastic timers can be unreliable.

But an instant-read thermometer will let you know your turkey is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Next, pop a baking dish of moistened stuffing into the drawer to cook and brown for about 22 minutes.

Roasted veggies cook well in an air fryer.

To ensure browning, pat the veggies dry, toss them with a little olive oil, and be sure to shake the basket every 10 minutes or so to ensure even cooking.

When it comes to dessert, use a small pan or oven-safe dish that fits the basket.

How about pumpkin pie pudding or an apple crisp?

And the best part of your holiday meal is a cool kitchen and a lot less mess.

That’s something to be thankful for!

Consumer Reports says that if you’re searching for a great air-fryer deal for the holidays, don’t necessarily get the cheapest or the most expensive model.

Pay close attention to the basket size and consider how often you cook.