Make a donation to the FOX6 Coats for Kids phone bank

If you didn’t have a coat to donate to the FOX6 Coats for Kids collection, no worries, you can still help! Make a generous donation to the FOX6 Coats for Kids phone bank.

Just $20 will buy a brand new, warm winter coat. A $60 donation will buy three new coats. $100 will buy five new coats!

Volunteers will be taking calls today (Wednesday, Dec. 9) from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m., 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., and again from 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Call 414-644-5200 to make a generous donation.

You can also make an online donation anytime. Just CLICK HERE.

All the money raised during our phone bank will be used to purchase new coats, and those coats will be distributed to children in need, right here in southeast Wisconsin.

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm this winter, one coat at a time.