Expand / Collapse search

Look who's 6 on Oct. 5, 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Look Who's 6
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Look who's 6 on Oct. 5, 2021

Look who's turning six years old on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - Look who's turning six years old on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brewers play early NLDS games, Friday and Saturday
article

Brewers play early NLDS games, Friday and Saturday

The broadcast schedule for postseason games through Sunday was announced on Monday, Oct. 4 – and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the early games in the NLDS on Friday and Saturday.

Packers face possibility of losing Jaire Alexander for long period
article

Packers face possibility of losing Jaire Alexander for long period

Already accustomed to playing without their top pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers now must prepare for the likely absence of their best cornerback, Jaire Aexander.

Foxconn Mount Pleasant LCD plant hasn't materialized 4 years later
article

Foxconn Mount Pleasant LCD plant hasn't materialized 4 years later

Four years ago Monday, Oct. 4, Foxconn picked Mount Pleasant to house its estimated $10 billion project but plans never materialized to build flat LCD screens. Some residents say it's been four years of broken promises, but the company is defending itself and its future in Racine County.