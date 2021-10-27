Expand / Collapse search

Look who's 6 on Oct. 27, 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:36AM
Look Who's 6
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Look who's 6 on Oct. 27, 2021

Look who's 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - Look who's turning six years old on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Culver's sold 136K+ CurderBurgers, sales records reported
article

Culver's sold 136K+ CurderBurgers, sales records reported

Culver's sold more than 136,000 CurderBurgers on National Cheese Curd Day, restaurants reported single-day sales records nationwide.

Racine County I-41/94 semi crash, minor injuries after tire failure
article

Racine County I-41/94 semi crash, minor injuries after tire failure

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries after a crash involving a semi that flipped over on I-41/94 near Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond in Racine County.

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving

Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis.