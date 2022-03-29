Expand / Collapse search

Locust Street Festival, Beer Run/Walk return in June

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Riverwest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Locust Street Festival

MILWAUKEE - Locust Street Festival returns to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood Sunday, June 12. It had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, held on Locust between Humbolt and Holton, will feature six outdoors music stages with local bands performing and more than 100 arts, crafts, food and drink vendors.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Early online registration for the Beer Run/Walk is advised, but participants can sign up from 9-11 a.m. the day of the festival – though no t-shirts will be guaranteed.

The Tropoli Shriners will be the beneficiary of the Beer Run/Walk's proceeds this year, according to organizers. More details can be found on the event's website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin veterans recall Vietnam War: 'Feels like yesterday'
article

Wisconsin veterans recall Vietnam War: 'Feels like yesterday'

National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Tuesday marked nearly 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops left. Area veterans remember their service.

Wisconsin DMV: New online option to order special license plates
article

Wisconsin DMV: New online option to order special license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles recently launched an online option for ordering special or personalized plates.

Summerfest lineup, headliners announced for 2022

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners. The full list of bands was revealed on Tuesday.