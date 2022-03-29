Locust Street Festival, Beer Run/Walk return in June

article

Locust Street Festival returns to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood Sunday, June 12. It had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, held on Locust between Humbolt and Holton, will feature six outdoors music stages with local bands performing and more than 100 arts, crafts, food and drink vendors.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part.

Early online registration for the Beer Run/Walk is advised, but participants can sign up from 9-11 a.m. the day of the festival – though no t-shirts will be guaranteed.

The Tropoli Shriners will be the beneficiary of the Beer Run/Walk's proceeds this year, according to organizers. More details can be found on the event's website.

