Local man featured as guest panelist on FOX's 'The Masked Dancer'

A new show called "The Masked Dancer" premiered Sunday night, Dec. 27 on FOX, and it featured a guest panelist from the Milwaukee area. FOX6 News caught up with him to learn more about the man behind the moves.

Andre Bellos knows how to dance. Like, he can really dance, and when you’ve been doing something for your whole life, he says it's become second nature.

Andre Bellos

"I actually grew up dancing," said Bellos. "One of my biggest inspirations growing up was Michael Jackson, and I just love to dance!"

But he never thought he'd be able to make a living off of something he loves to do every day.

"I am just grateful because I wake up every day and I know that I am living my dreams," he said.

When FOX got ahold of him and asked him to be a guest panelist on a new show called "The Masked Dancer," he just slid right into it.

"You have to guess the celebrities based off their dance moves," said Bellos. "Personally, I feel like it makes it much more difficult. What sets people apart, or when you can tell someone is trained or not, is form. If someone has their toes pointed, their hands in the right position, or their timing is just impeccable – that’s how you know that’s someone who has done it before!"

Ahead of the premiere, he wasn't able to give too much away about some of the celebrities behind the mask.

"The viewers will be shocked and pleasantly surprised to see some of these celebrities that they had no idea know about dance," he said.

He told FOX6 News if the names don't get ya — the moves certainly will.