Live: DNC Night 4 Wisconsin pre-program with Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin and others

2020 Democratic National Convention
MILWAUKEE - Watch live as Governor Tony Evers, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Gwen Moore, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Senator Elizabeth Warren host the "Wisconsin Pre-Program" ahead of the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee Thursday, Aug. 20.

Joe Biden is poised to accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, achieving the pinnacle of his nearly five-decade political career in the climax of the most unorthodox national convention in modern history.

He's also hoping for initial steps to not only unify the diverse Democratic Party but a deeply divided America as well.

The former vice president, who at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected, will be feted by family and former foes as he becomes the Democratic Party's official standard bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

