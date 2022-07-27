Laser strikes inbound aircraft; reportedly came from Sheridan Park area

article

A laser strike was reported on an inbound flight at Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday night, July 26.

According to officials, around 9:11 p.m. deputies assigned to the airport received notification from the airport tower that an inbound United flight reported a laser strike on its left side.

The laser strike had no effect on the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

It was further reported that the laser came from the area of Sheridan Park.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies responded to Sheridan Park and checked the area with negative results.