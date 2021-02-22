Expand / Collapse search

Possibly armed suspect in custody after leading LAPD on lengthy chase

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A possibly armed suspect led police on a lengthy chase across South Los Angeles before being placed in custody Monday.

SkyFOX was over South Los Angeles when the Los Angeles Police Department began chasing the suspect around 8 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The slow, ongoing pursuit lasted nearly an hour before LAPD placed the suspect in custody.

Officials did not specify which shooting or assault the suspect was wanted in connection to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

