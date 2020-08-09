Lafayette County Sheriff seeks help locating 2 missing teens

article

Have you seen them? The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two teenagers last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7.

Katherine Heimann, 16, was last seen at her Gratiot home in Lafayette County which is in southwestern Wisconsin.

She is described as a white female, 5'3", 115 pounds with long blonde hair.

Officials say there is no reason to believe she went against her will, however, she didn’t appear to take many personal belongings with her, including her cell phone. Family and friends have reason to believe her safety will be more in jeopardy the longer that she is away from home, a release said.

Heimann is believed to be with 16-year-old Alexander Rogers.

Rogers left his residence in McHenry, Illinois and went to Heimann’s residence south of Gratiot, Wisconsin and picked her up at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7.

Rogers is described as a white male, 6'2", 180 pounds with brown hair that's longer on top and in the front.

Alexander was driving his black 2000 Ford Ranger with Illinois registration, 1522910. Their direction of travel is unknown, according to officials.

A release said they may have ties to vacation properties of acquaintances in the Hayward, Wisconsin area.

If you have any information on their wherabouts, you're asked to contact the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office at 608-776-4870.