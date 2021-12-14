Kim Potter trial: Prosecutors to continue calling witnesses Tuesday

Prosecutors will continue calling witnesses Tuesday morning in the trial of Kim Potter as they try to poke holes in the former Brooklyn Center police officer’s claim that she mistook her gun for her Taser when she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.

Court is expected 9 a.m. CT.

Much of the testimony and evidence presented on Monday was procedural, with the medical examiner and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents testifying as witnesses for the state.

On Monday, BCA Senior Special Agent Sam McGinnis performed a demonstration to the jurors showing the differences between the less lethal Taser that Potter was carrying and her Glock handgun. Prosecutors say the well-trained veteran officer should have known the difference.

"The Taser is yellow; the firearm is black," he testified. The Taser has a stocky body to it compared to the Glock handgun. The grip of the Taser is shorter and wider than the Glock…when you’re holding a Taser, you can’t get all your fingers on it."

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Potter’s defense team said the former officer will take the stand in her own defense.

Judge allows police witness testimony on use of deadly force opinions

Judge Regina Chu ruled against two prosecution motions on Tuesday morning. She first ruled that questioning on Potter’s role in the police union does not show bias.

The judge also ruled she would not exclude last week’s testimony from former Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mychal Johnson that Potter would have had the right to use deadly force during the traffic stop to prevent great bodily harm of other offices. The state had asked to bar any more testimony from police witnesses about their legal opinions on use of force.

Kim Potter trial jury

The following jurors have been seated on the jury:

