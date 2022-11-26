Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody

article

Kenosha County deputies and Spring Grove police pursued a car with stolen license plates on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies said a wanted suspect was believed to be in the car with stolen license plates.

Police chasing the car

Kenosha deputies joined the pursuit with Spring Grove police as the car drove eastbound on County Highway from Wilmot Road. Several attempts were made to deploy a tire deflation device, and one of the front tires was deflated on the vehicle.

Deputies terminated their pursuit once the car reached an interstate and went south back into Illinois.

No Kenosha deputies were injured, and no squads were damaged in the pursuit.

According to officials, two people were in the car; Kenosha deputies believe one is in custody.