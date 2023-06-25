Kenosha County hit-and-run, man dead

article

A 36-year-old Kenosha man is dead after being hit by a car in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, June 25.

A Kenosha County deputy was traveling westbound on STH-158 and saw a person lying on the shoulder of STH-158 unresponsive around 2 a.m. The deputy began life-saving measures, but the person was dead.

The officials said he had fatal injuries. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

There were car parts located at the scene, so there is damage to the vehicle that hit him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.