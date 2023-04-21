Kenosha County crash; bicyclist, semi collide, 1 in critical condition

article

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a semi in Kenosha County Thursday, April 20. It happened on CTH K in the Village of Bristol.

Initial reports indicated that a 1998 Kenworth semi-truck was eastbound on CTH K when a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound in front of the semi suddenly made a left turn into its path, resulting in the bicyclist being struck by the semi-truck.

The bicyclist, a 53-year-old woman from Grayslake, Illinois sustained serious injuries and was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. he was later transferred to Froedtert Milwaukee by Flight for Life.

The bicyclist’s condition remains critical at this time. The operator of the semi-truck was issued a citation for "operating a commercial vehicle without a license".

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Due to the crash resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.