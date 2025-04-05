Keep baby's stuff clean and healthy

If it seems like everybody in your house is sick right now, you're not alone.

Parents have been struggling through a rough virus season, and keeping children's toys, clothes, and accessories clean and germ-free is more important than ever when it seems like everybody's sick.

But it's not always clear what needs to be washed vs. what needs to be sanitized or disinfected.

Consumer Reports says knowing the difference can help keep things safe and simple.

Keeping their baby’s environment clean is a priority for parents, but not all cleaning methods are the same.

Cleaning removes dirt and germs, which is often enough.

Sanitizing reduces bacteria to safe levels, and disinfecting kills bacteria and viruses.

So, where to start? First, all new baby clothes need to be washed before use.

Baby clothes should be washed separately, using a mild detergent, ideally fragrance-free, to avoid residue or scent that may cause skin irritation.

Wash bottles, pacifiers, and feeding accessories in warm, soapy water and air-dry.

Avoid exposing plastic bottles to high heat, such as in dishwashers or microwaves, as this can release harmful chemicals.

For plastic toys without electronic parts, a quick soak in warm water with dish soap can do the trick.

Some plush toys can go in the washing machine, while others might need spot cleaning.

Wooden toys can be wiped down with soapy water. But should you also disinfect or sanitize your kids’ toys?

Regular cleaning is enough for kids' toys.

Sanitize or disinfect only if someone sick with fever or diarrhea touches your children’s toys.

Baby monitors and battery-operated toys can be wiped with a mixture of water and vinegar solution.

If your baby spends a lot of time on your floor, experts say disinfecting floors is important, especially if you wear shoes indoors, have pets, or live in an older home.

Dust and dirt settle where babies play, so focus on high-traffic areas like the kitchen and play rugs, but no need to clean every inch daily.